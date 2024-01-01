About this product
Cosmic Noodles Automatic combines genetics from Alien OG, Rollercoaster Haze, and a select ruderalis specimen. The result? A hardy, strong auto strain that delivers great yields of funky, aromatic flowers in express time. Just like her photoperiod cousin, Cosmic Noodles Auto is 60% indica-dominant and boasts excellent growth traits. Pop these beans, and they'll quickly develop into healthy, vigorous vegetative plants with great structure. For the best results, grow Cosmic Noodles Auto in a high-quality medium, such as super soil, and do not implement any training.
Once in bloom, plants stretch a little, reaching maximum heights of 110cm indoors and outside. Roughly ten weeks after germination, your plants should be harvest-ready and reward you with a heavy haul of luscious, fragrant, and super-potent buds. On average, Cosmic Noodles Automatic produces yields of up to 450g/m² indoors and 200g/plant outside. Packing 21% THC and a rich mix of terpenes, Cosmic Noodles Auto boasts a delicious aroma blending notes of citrus, spice, and earth, as well as a balanced effect combining an initial cerebral euphoria followed by a relaxing body stone.
Once in bloom, plants stretch a little, reaching maximum heights of 110cm indoors and outside. Roughly ten weeks after germination, your plants should be harvest-ready and reward you with a heavy haul of luscious, fragrant, and super-potent buds. On average, Cosmic Noodles Automatic produces yields of up to 450g/m² indoors and 200g/plant outside. Packing 21% THC and a rich mix of terpenes, Cosmic Noodles Auto boasts a delicious aroma blending notes of citrus, spice, and earth, as well as a balanced effect combining an initial cerebral euphoria followed by a relaxing body stone.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item