Once the buds have been collected, dried, and cured, Critical Automatic showcases rich citrus flavours backed up with hints of earthiness and floral notes. The result is a pleasant, aromatic strain that is easy to keep smoking. While Critical Automatic doesn't have the highest THC levels, reaching around 15% on average, finely tuned terpenes support a fun and uplifting high perfect for any time of day.
Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, Critical is a cross of an Afghani strain with an heirloom Skunk. Their goal was to create a stony strain with a quick growing period that produces quality yields in northern latitudes. Consumers can expect a strong earthiness that is pungent yet sweet, while the high is sedative and relaxing.
