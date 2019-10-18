Critical Automatic takes the rich genetics of its namesake strain and adds a little ruderalis into the mix, resulting in a growing project that's suitable for all levels. Standing at just 80cm tall, this strain is ideal for both indoor and outdoor settings, and is robust and resilient enough to deal with practically all climates and environments. It's effortless to manage and won't cause any headaches throughout its short 9–10-week seed to harvest cycle. Once ready to chop, growers can expect up to 350–400g/m² indoors and 50–100g/plant out.



Once the buds have been collected, dried, and cured, Critical Automatic showcases rich citrus flavours backed up with hints of earthiness and floral notes. The result is a pleasant, aromatic strain that is easy to keep smoking. While Critical Automatic doesn't have the highest THC levels, reaching around 15% on average, finely tuned terpenes support a fun and uplifting high perfect for any time of day.