Do-Si-Dos was originally bred by Archive Seed Bank in 2016 and became an instant hit among any smokers lucky enough to inhale its sweet, floral smoke. In fact, Do-Si-Dos was crowned Leafly's Strain of The Year in 2021. Now, with the creation of Do-Si-Dos F1 by Zamnesia, growing real Do-Si-Dos weed at home has never been easier.
Preserving the original genetics of Archive's Do-Si-Dos, Zamnesia's Do-Si-Dos F1 comes from carefully inbred genetics lines of OGKB (OG Kush Breath) and Face Off OG. The result is a super vigorous autoflowering plant that grows just 55–75cm tall—ideal for small tents/rooms, stealthy outdoor grows, or large outdoor SOG setups. Like all F1 seeds, Zamnesia's Do-Si-Dos F1 boasts unbeatable stability and increased yields, producing up to 550g/m² or 150g/plant.
With little more than good soil and some TLC, these plants produce dense nuggets of candy-colored flowers with vibrant shades of green, purple, and orange, all topped with a milky coating of trichomes. Finally, with 25% THC, Zamnesia's Do-Si-Dos F1 produces a deeply relaxing stone, which is ideal for when you want to kick up your feet and unwind, or for medical patients needing long-lasting physical relief from their symptoms.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
