Frosted Guava Automatic is the result of crossing Guava with Frosted Skywalker Auto. Such impressive genetics shine through from seed to harvest and well beyond. As a resilient and robust autoflowering strain, Frosted Guava Automatic flourishes in a wide variety of settings and climates. Barely reaching over 70cm, this strain is extremely easy to care for. Taking 10–11 weeks from seed to harvest, growers can expect around 500–550g/m² of buds indoors and 50–100g/plant outdoors.



Boasting rich, sweet, fruity flavours and aromas, Frosted Guava Automatic delivers in the taste department and is suitable for smoking, vaping, or creating edibles. With a mighty THC level of 25%, the strain delivers energetic, uplifting, and productive effects that are perfect for users looking to completely unwind.