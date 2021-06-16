As the autoflowering variant of the extremely popular Girl Scout Cookies, Girl Scout Cookies Automatic builds upon the original to provide an easygoing experience that will appeal to growers of all levels of expertise. Thanks to a little ruderalis added to the mix, this strain will take care of itself throughout the growing cycle. With very little input needed from growers, it takes just 9–10 weeks for GSC Automatic to move from seed to harvest. Grown in optimal conditions, indoor yields will be in the region of 400–450g/m², with about 150–200g/plant outdoors.



Fans of the original Girl Scout Cookies will find that this autoflowering version provides the same flavours and aromas beat for beat. Expect rich dessert-like notes coupled with earth. In terms of effects, users can anticipate a long-lasting and uplifting high that settles into soothing relaxation. Bolstered by 17% THC, Girl Scout Cookies Automatic makes for an all-around enjoyable smoking or vaping session.