Grape Ape F1 Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds

by Zamnesia
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Grape Ape F1 Automatic has a diverse genetic background, with parent strains none other than the esteemed Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. This superb genetic pool resulted in a strain that's very easy to grow and offers a speedy turnaround. Its 21% of THC and the symphony of other phytochemicals are responsible for relaxing, mellow effects that are sure to bring on a serious case of the munchies. Flavourwise, it's a delicious grape and citrus mix that makes every session a delight.

Ready for harvest in 8–9 weeks, Grape Ape F1 Automatic will please those who are looking for quick results. Plus, growing this strain is an easy affair, with plants thriving in (almost) any environment they are subjected to. They also reinvent the idea of 'compact', reaching only 50–70cm, and fitting into every space with ease. It's simple to cultivate this variety outdoors and if you sow some companion plants, your Grape Ape F1 Automatic specimens will stay well out of sight. In terms of yields, you can expect 400–500g/m² indoors or 80–150g in outdoor environments.

About this strain

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zamnesia
Zamnesia
Shop products
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item