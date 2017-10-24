Grape Ape F1 Automatic has a diverse genetic background, with parent strains none other than the esteemed Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. This superb genetic pool resulted in a strain that's very easy to grow and offers a speedy turnaround. Its 21% of THC and the symphony of other phytochemicals are responsible for relaxing, mellow effects that are sure to bring on a serious case of the munchies. Flavourwise, it's a delicious grape and citrus mix that makes every session a delight.



Ready for harvest in 8–9 weeks, Grape Ape F1 Automatic will please those who are looking for quick results. Plus, growing this strain is an easy affair, with plants thriving in (almost) any environment they are subjected to. They also reinvent the idea of 'compact', reaching only 50–70cm, and fitting into every space with ease. It's simple to cultivate this variety outdoors and if you sow some companion plants, your Grape Ape F1 Automatic specimens will stay well out of sight. In terms of yields, you can expect 400–500g/m² indoors or 80–150g in outdoor environments.

Show more