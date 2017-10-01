Green Crack F1 Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds

by Zamnesia
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Skunk #1 and Afghani come together smoothly in this cracking F1 autoflowering hybrid, blending high yields with ease of growth. Green Crack F1 Automatic produces uniform plants and dense, resinous flowers that are full of flavour. The terpene profile brings great cannabis classics to mind, with a mix of skunk, spices and pepper, undercut by earthy notes. At 21% THC, effects are pronounced and can make users feel sociable, energised and happy.

Highly versatile, there's no set-up that won't suit Green Crack F1 Automatic and its stable genetics. This makes the variety an excellent choice for any grower, particularly those who wish to remain under the radar. Plants can easily be concealed in outdoor locations as the reach 60–90cm, but their compact size works well for small grow tents or other indoor spaces. After 11 weeks from seed, yields can amount to 450–550g/m² indoors and 50–200g outside, depending on the environmental conditions.

About this strain

Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
