As the result of pairing Alien Cookies with Miracle 15, MAC 1 is a 50/50 sativa/indica feminized photoperiod hybrid that makes for an easygoing and versatile growing experience for even the most novice of cultivators.



MAC 1 hits the dizzying heights of around 160cm indoors and 180cm outdoors, but is entirely manageable throughout its 9–10 weeks of flowering. However, those looking to keep things under control can opt for various training methods that MAC 1 will respond well to. Once ready to yield her buds, growers can expect a return of up to 550g/m² inside and around 400g/plant outside when grown in the best possible conditions. MAC 1 has a flavour profile that leans heavily on fruitiness, diesel and creamy vanilla. With THC levels around the 24% mark, MAC 1 is a potent strain that offers uplifting, euphoric moments that are bolstered with just a little physical relaxation.

