"It's like killing a unicorn... with, like, a bomb." With this creation by Zamnesia, you never have to worry about running out of Pineapple Express weed.

Pineapple Express F1 by Zamnesia boasts the tropical aroma and uplifting buzz of the world-famous Pineapple Express (Trainwreck X Hawaiian) in a fast, reliable, and autoflowering seed. These plants grow to a maximum height of 70cm, making them ideal for indoor growing, or large, uniform outdoor gardens—especially when grown in a Sea Of Green setup.

Stemming from well-established inbred lines, Zamnesia's F1 seeds boast unbeatable vigour, pest and stress resilience, potency, and yields. After about 8 weeks in flower, Pineapple Express F1 ladies will be loaded with up to 550g/m² or 200g/plant of dense buds that reek of tropical fruit, citrus, fresh pine, and a kick of pepper. Best of all, Pineapple Express F1 by Zamnesia packs 21% THC and delivers an energetic, uplifting high—ideal for a night out with friends, a stoner movie marathon, or medicinal purposes.

About this strain

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 20% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene limonene and Ocimene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

