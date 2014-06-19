Delivering high-quality, flavourful buds in a matter of weeks is no easy feat, but Purple Haze Automatic shows you it can be done. Taking just 8–9 weeks from seed to harvest, this strain rarely exceeds 100cm but offers up good yields in the hands of newcomers and experts alike. With very little maintenance needed, other than the occasional defoliation, Purple Haze Automatic is easy to look after.



Once its buds have been harvested, dried, and cured, users are really in for a treat. One hit will showcase sweet berries, grapes, and a hint of earth and lavender. Hugely flavourful, it’s perfect for vaping, smoking, or making delicious edibles or concentrates. With just 16% THC to its name, Purple Haze Auto might not be the most potent strain you've laid your eyes on, but what it does, it does exceptionally well. Its effect is invigorating, creative, and ultimately uplifting—suitable for any time of day.