Rollercoaster Haze from Zamnesia Seeds is a sweet-tasting citrus strain derived from a potent pairing of G13 Haze and NYC Diesel. This photoperiod feminized cultivar is versatile and accessible to growers of all levels. Reaching modest heights, Rollercoaster Haze can be cultivated in various settings and environments, but it may need a little space to stretch out. After 9–10 weeks of flowering, Rollercoaster Haze will be ready to harvest. Both indoor and outdoor plants showcase large yields that are bound to fill a stash jar or two. Once ready to enjoy, it's time to buckle up and experience Rollercoaster Haze's dynamic flavours and surging high. Regardless of your method of consumption, users open themselves up to sweet citrus hits that are deeply refreshing. With 20% THC and an array of finely tuned terpenes, Rollercoaster Haze offers a stimulating and euphoric high that is fast-acting and long-lasting.

