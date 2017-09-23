Skywalker OG Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds

Growing stellar bud that looks as if it's been flown in from another galaxy has never been simpler. Skywalker OG Auto from Zamnesia condenses all the glory of the original Skywalker OG into a compact, fast-flowering auto seed.

Combining genetics from OG Kush, Skywalker, and a select ruderalis cut, Skywalker OG Auto by Zamnesia is a hardy, versatile 70% indica-dominant hybrid that performs well indoors and outside. After germinating, Skywalker OG Auto seedlings quickly grow into healthy vegetative plants, developing strong central stems, solid side branches, and plenty of healthy foliage. Like all Zamnesia autos, this strain doesn't need to be trained. In fact, all it takes for Skywalker OG Auto to grow healthy and happily is a clean medium, strong light, water, and the occasional feed. Once in bloom, you may see these green princesses stretch slightly, reaching maximum heights of 90–120cm, depending on how or where they are growing.

Roughly 11 weeks after sowing your seeds, Skywalker OG Auto will be harvest-ready, rewarding you with yields of 500g/m2 indoors and up to 150g per plant outside. Combining rich notes of pine, earth, fuel, and spice as well as 22% THC, Skywalker OG Auto is a treat to smoke and delivers an uplifting euphoria followed by a relaxing, soothing physical buzz. Light her up, kick back, and let Skywalker OG Auto fly you to a galaxy far, far away.

Skywalker OG is an Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain with a potent THC content ranging from 20% to 30%. It is a cross between Mazar and Blueberry OG strains. The dominant terpenes found in Skywalker OG are myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene. Skywalker OG is well-known for its relaxing and euphoric effects, making it an excellent choice for stress relief and pain management. This strain is often used to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The strain's name pays homage to the Star Wars franchise, featuring the namesake of Luke Skywalker himself. Skywalker OG's creators chose to name the strain after the Jedi hero due to its potent, "forceful" effects. When it comes to taste and aroma, Skywalker OG has a spicy, herbal flavor with hints of earthy undertones. The top flavors and aromas include diesel, pine, and spicy herbal notes.


As for Luke Skywalker, well, we can only imagine him toking up on some Skywalker OG after a long day of fighting the dark side. Perhaps it's even what helped him stay so calm during those intense lightsaber battles. Who knows, maybe Yoda was growing Skywalker OG on Dagobah all along!


Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
