With 24% THC and full-bodied terpenes, Skywalker OG by Zamnesia is sure to send you on an intergalactic journey. A cross of the infamous OG Kush and Skywalker, Skywalker OG combines top-shelf genetics and makes for an exceptional grow indoors and outside. These plants are vigorous and hardy, boasting 70% indica dominance and the ability to hold their own against most pests and pathogens. Mature Skywalker OG plants typically reach heights of 80–130cm inside and 150–200cm outdoors, making for a very versatile strain. On average, these plants need 9–10 weeks to finish flowering; at this point, they'll be laden with dense, dark, and super frosty flowers.

Thanks to her great structure, Skywalker OG can produce up to 600g/m² indoors and 500–600g/plant outside. With strong notes of pine, herbs, and diesel as well as earthy undertones, ripe Skywalker OG buds are a real trip for the senses. Plus, packed with cannabinoids, this indica lady will elevate your mind with her initial euphoria before setting you down between the clouds to enjoy a hazy, psychedelic physical stone.

Skywalker OG is an Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain with a potent THC content ranging from 20% to 30%. It is a cross between Mazar and Blueberry OG strains. The dominant terpenes found in Skywalker OG are myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene. Skywalker OG is well-known for its relaxing and euphoric effects, making it an excellent choice for stress relief and pain management. This strain is often used to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The strain's name pays homage to the Star Wars franchise, featuring the namesake of Luke Skywalker himself. Skywalker OG's creators chose to name the strain after the Jedi hero due to its potent, "forceful" effects. When it comes to taste and aroma, Skywalker OG has a spicy, herbal flavor with hints of earthy undertones. The top flavors and aromas include diesel, pine, and spicy herbal notes.


As for Luke Skywalker, well, we can only imagine him toking up on some Skywalker OG after a long day of fighting the dark side. Perhaps it's even what helped him stay so calm during those intense lightsaber battles. Who knows, maybe Yoda was growing Skywalker OG on Dagobah all along!


