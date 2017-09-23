With 24% THC and full-bodied terpenes, Skywalker OG by Zamnesia is sure to send you on an intergalactic journey. A cross of the infamous OG Kush and Skywalker, Skywalker OG combines top-shelf genetics and makes for an exceptional grow indoors and outside. These plants are vigorous and hardy, boasting 70% indica dominance and the ability to hold their own against most pests and pathogens. Mature Skywalker OG plants typically reach heights of 80–130cm inside and 150–200cm outdoors, making for a very versatile strain. On average, these plants need 9–10 weeks to finish flowering; at this point, they'll be laden with dense, dark, and super frosty flowers.



Thanks to her great structure, Skywalker OG can produce up to 600g/m² indoors and 500–600g/plant outside. With strong notes of pine, herbs, and diesel as well as earthy undertones, ripe Skywalker OG buds are a real trip for the senses. Plus, packed with cannabinoids, this indica lady will elevate your mind with her initial euphoria before setting you down between the clouds to enjoy a hazy, psychedelic physical stone.

