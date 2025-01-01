About this product
Enjoy a mouth-watering experience with Zamnesia’s limited edition Tangerine Dream THCa Moonrock Pre-Rolls—with an impressive 39,6% THCa content! An enticing sativa-dominant hybrid whose genetics can be traced back to some of the most iconic strains, namely G13, Afghani, and Neville’s A5 Haze; this strain offers tropical flavours combined with cerebral stimulation—making it perfect if you want something special during daytime use! Indulge in an irresistible burst of tropical flavours with notes of vibrant citrus—a taste that will tickle your taste buds while lifting your mood! Each pre-roll is made with care; providing you with an evenly balanced high that will spark creativity while keeping you relaxed without overwhelming you mentally or physically! Ideal for experienced connoisseurs who want it all: bold flavours combined with extraordinary effects! Experience firsthand what Tangerine Dream has in store when you buy or order these Moonrock Pre-Rolls! Get ready for an euphoric yet soothing hug like no other!
Tangerine Dream - THCa Moonrock Pre-Rolls 39.6% (Zamnesia)
ZamnesiaPre-rolls
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Enjoy a mouth-watering experience with Zamnesia’s limited edition Tangerine Dream THCa Moonrock Pre-Rolls—with an impressive 39,6% THCa content! An enticing sativa-dominant hybrid whose genetics can be traced back to some of the most iconic strains, namely G13, Afghani, and Neville’s A5 Haze; this strain offers tropical flavours combined with cerebral stimulation—making it perfect if you want something special during daytime use! Indulge in an irresistible burst of tropical flavours with notes of vibrant citrus—a taste that will tickle your taste buds while lifting your mood! Each pre-roll is made with care; providing you with an evenly balanced high that will spark creativity while keeping you relaxed without overwhelming you mentally or physically! Ideal for experienced connoisseurs who want it all: bold flavours combined with extraordinary effects! Experience firsthand what Tangerine Dream has in store when you buy or order these Moonrock Pre-Rolls! Get ready for an euphoric yet soothing hug like no other!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item