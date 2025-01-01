Enjoy a mouth-watering experience with Zamnesia’s limited edition Tangerine Dream THCa Moonrock Pre-Rolls—with an impressive 39,6% THCa content! An enticing sativa-dominant hybrid whose genetics can be traced back to some of the most iconic strains, namely G13, Afghani, and Neville’s A5 Haze; this strain offers tropical flavours combined with cerebral stimulation—making it perfect if you want something special during daytime use! Indulge in an irresistible burst of tropical flavours with notes of vibrant citrus—a taste that will tickle your taste buds while lifting your mood! Each pre-roll is made with care; providing you with an evenly balanced high that will spark creativity while keeping you relaxed without overwhelming you mentally or physically! Ideal for experienced connoisseurs who want it all: bold flavours combined with extraordinary effects! Experience firsthand what Tangerine Dream has in store when you buy or order these Moonrock Pre-Rolls! Get ready for an euphoric yet soothing hug like no other!

read more