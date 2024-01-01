About this product
With its thick, frosty buds, sweet melon aromas, and deeply relaxing stone, Zamnesia's Watermelon Candy clearly pays homage to California's Watermelon Zkittlez.
Now, with the creation of Watermelon Candy F1, however, you don't have to hit up a Cali dispensary to enjoy some real US fire. Watermelon Candy F1 by Zamnesia stems from a long line of inbred Watermelon and Candy Kush lines. Combined, these two strains have created a fast, autoflowering F1 hybrid that grows 60–80cm tall, is extremely vigorous, and holds up very well to both stress and pests. Watermelon Candy F1 plants perform well indoors and outside as well as in soil or soilless setups and take just 9–10 weeks to go from seed to harvest.
Come harvest time, Zamnesia's Watermelon Candy F1 plants will reward you with up to 450g/m² or 100g/plant of dense, golden-green flowers packing 25% THC, sweet, fruity and citric terps, and a relaxing, restorative stone—perfect as an evening nightcap or for when you seek natural relief from stress, pain, or insomnia.
Now, with the creation of Watermelon Candy F1, however, you don't have to hit up a Cali dispensary to enjoy some real US fire. Watermelon Candy F1 by Zamnesia stems from a long line of inbred Watermelon and Candy Kush lines. Combined, these two strains have created a fast, autoflowering F1 hybrid that grows 60–80cm tall, is extremely vigorous, and holds up very well to both stress and pests. Watermelon Candy F1 plants perform well indoors and outside as well as in soil or soilless setups and take just 9–10 weeks to go from seed to harvest.
Come harvest time, Zamnesia's Watermelon Candy F1 plants will reward you with up to 450g/m² or 100g/plant of dense, golden-green flowers packing 25% THC, sweet, fruity and citric terps, and a relaxing, restorative stone—perfect as an evening nightcap or for when you seek natural relief from stress, pain, or insomnia.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item