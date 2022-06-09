As a 50/50 sativa/indica hybrid, Watermelon Candy offers up the best of all worlds when it comes to growth, flavour and aroma, and effects. Not to mention, this combination of Watermelon and Candy Kush is pretty effortless to cultivate. Reaching modest heights and responding well to LST and other forms of intervention, Watermelon Candy is capable of yielding up to 400–450g/m² after 8–9 weeks of bloom indoors, and will churn out the same amount, per plant, under the sun.



With sweet, fruity, and citrus aromas and flavours, Watermelon Candy is a treat for all the senses. With a THC level of around 21%, this hybrid provides uplifting effects that make it perfect for a solo session or sharing with friends. Whether you're smoking, vaping, or creating delicious edibles or extracts, this is one versatile strain that won't let you down.