A true cannabis classic, White Widow is now available not only as an autoflower, but also featuring the uniformity, vigour and reliability of an F1 hybrid. These superb genetics still please with their musky, earthy flowers whose aromas and flavours are enriched by refreshing pine and spices. Even the effects are very familiar, energising the user and stimulating their mind.

The strong F1 genetics are the perfect match for autoflowering properties, making for a straightforward growing experience. White Widow F1 Automatic can produce great results in indoor, outdoor or greenhouse setups and it exhibits excellent resistance to diseases and pests. Another attractive feature is the size of plants. They grow to only 60–90cm, which means they can fit into any space with ease and can be cultivated without attracting much attention. White Widow F1 Automatic needs 11 weeks to be harvest-ready and it impresses with its productivity. Indoors, it can bring 500g/m² to the table, while outside each plant can yield 50–160g, which is a great result considering the compact size of the plant.

White Widow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. White Widow is one of the most famous strains worldwide, first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Widow effects include feeling energetic, talkative, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Widow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. White Widow features flavors like woody, spicy/herbal, and earthy. The dominant terpenes of this strain are myrcene and caryophyllene, though growing conditions and strain phenotypes may impact the exact blend. The average price of White Widow typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. White Widow is a balanced hybrid that can be enjoyed by both indica and sativa lovers. It has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and can be grown indoors or outdoors in mild climates. It produces chunky and conical buds with a loose and fluffy texture that are easy to break up despite their stickiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Widow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
