A true cannabis classic, White Widow is now available not only as an autoflower, but also featuring the uniformity, vigour and reliability of an F1 hybrid. These superb genetics still please with their musky, earthy flowers whose aromas and flavours are enriched by refreshing pine and spices. Even the effects are very familiar, energising the user and stimulating their mind.



The strong F1 genetics are the perfect match for autoflowering properties, making for a straightforward growing experience. White Widow F1 Automatic can produce great results in indoor, outdoor or greenhouse setups and it exhibits excellent resistance to diseases and pests. Another attractive feature is the size of plants. They grow to only 60–90cm, which means they can fit into any space with ease and can be cultivated without attracting much attention. White Widow F1 Automatic needs 11 weeks to be harvest-ready and it impresses with its productivity. Indoors, it can bring 500g/m² to the table, while outside each plant can yield 50–160g, which is a great result considering the compact size of the plant.

