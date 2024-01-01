About this product
Wurlz F1 Automatic is part of our collection of F1 hybrids that are loved for their uniformity, productivity and resistance to pests and diseases. This delicious variety was created by combining the genetics of Runtz and Watermelon Candy. Packed with terpenes, these flowers offer candy-like aromas and flavours, refreshed by a touch of pine. You're in for relaxing effects powered by 24% of THC, so Wurlz F1 Automatic is the perfect companion for a quiet evening in.
The combination of autoflowering and F1 hybrid genetics make this variety a pleasure in the grow room or garden. Cannabis growers won't have to worry about their plants as they need very little attention to be able to produce excellent results. Wurlz F1 Automatic grows up to 65–80cm and takes a mere 9–10 weeks from seed to harvest. And once harvest time rolls around, plants offer a superb 450–500g/m² in optimal indoor environments and 50–150g each outside.
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
