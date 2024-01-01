Wurlz F1 Automatic is part of our collection of F1 hybrids that are loved for their uniformity, productivity and resistance to pests and diseases. This delicious variety was created by combining the genetics of Runtz and Watermelon Candy. Packed with terpenes, these flowers offer candy-like aromas and flavours, refreshed by a touch of pine. You're in for relaxing effects powered by 24% of THC, so Wurlz F1 Automatic is the perfect companion for a quiet evening in.



The combination of autoflowering and F1 hybrid genetics make this variety a pleasure in the grow room or garden. Cannabis growers won't have to worry about their plants as they need very little attention to be able to produce excellent results. Wurlz F1 Automatic grows up to 65–80cm and takes a mere 9–10 weeks from seed to harvest. And once harvest time rolls around, plants offer a superb 450–500g/m² in optimal indoor environments and 50–150g each outside.

