Za.zzo (adj): the ultimate sensation of unwinding, is the premium cannabis company you’ve been looking for. Our top of the line cartridges and edibles leave you with an experience like no other. Blue Raspberry ring's are bite-sized, chewy, and sugar-coated confections that pair fruity and tart flavors! Each gummy ring includes a soft center that's covered in a dusting of delectable sugar.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.