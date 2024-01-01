Blueberry Haze

by ZeedVault
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

The infamous uptown haze crossed to an (E85 x DoggyBagg) x Blue16. These are feminized seeds, only available on ZeedVault.com. High yielding hybrid with hazy terps and a blue cookie after taste.

About this strain

Piff is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and euphoric. Piff has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Piff, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

ZeedVault
ZeedVault is a US based genetics company that breeds in house as well as for brands including Grandiflora Genetics, Early Dew Seeds and others. With vast store of rare genetics, seasonal drops are consumers chance to get hard to find, exotic genetics such as Blue16, Manhattan Brown Haze, East Coast Sour Diesel and new age genetics often released by California brands such as Cookies.
