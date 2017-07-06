Zen Potion is the next generation of luxury beverage brand identified as the ultimate tea, coffee, and Magic Wand infuser experience. Known for the variety and unparalleled quality of Gourmet Teas. Artisan Coffees and Seamless Infusion Lifts with exquisite packaging and opulent approach, Zen Potion re-imagines and re-defines the personal beverage experience by delivering a delighting and luxuriant encounter. It is this intersection of extraordinary infusions and unparalleled presentation that creates Zen Potion an exceptional experience. Beyond the DesignsA cup of Zen Potion is unmistakable – all it takes is a glance at our innovative, elegant signature packaging, the hallmark of the brand. Placed into a cup, our potions are designed to allow the delicate infusions to luxuriantly unfurl in the hot water, offering up their complex characteristics producing a deliciously aromatic, flavorful cup delighting all the senses. Zen Potion is the exceptional beverage experience. The Zen Potion sculptured pyramid packaging, an artisan crafted using food safe, recyclable PET fibers and hand-made into the iconic pyramid shape without the use of any chemicals or adhesives. Our Pyramid Infusers are made from natural corn fiber derivatives and does not contain any GMOs, gluten free and are not PLA (Poly Lactic Acid). The dedication and determination to present the definitive beverages are more than what meets the eye. We source and work directly with the global suppliers that share our passion to produce our Potions that yield diverse, subtle flavors that cannot be found in other beverage offerings. There are no compromises, making Zen Potion the experience without compare. Beyond the CupZen Potion strives to offer great products and to render goodwill, delivering an experience that makes life better for people and planet. With the belief that each of our unique beverage potions can make a big difference, Zen Potion is committed to social responsibility, sustainability and the well-being of others. We care about our patients ad our planet and are committed to developing products and alliances that support a healthy and harmonious world for our generation and those yet to come. Zen Potion has made a pledge to donate 5% of each year’s profits to the American Cancer Society. Our Commitment All of our artisan crafted teas, coffees, and Magic Wand infusers integrate only the highest grade leaves, healthful herbs, fruits, flowers, coffees, flavors and sweeteners offering a symphony of botanical benefits, that deliver a diverse cup full of flavor and character. We source ingredients that are 100% natural and do not contain petrochemicals, dyes, artificial fragrances or preservatives. We are uncompromising in these principals and procure the finest, exceptional organically-grown ingredients that meet our standards when available.