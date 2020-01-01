 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About Zenabis

We are a diverse, passionate team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators, and advocates who came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers. Our four facilities are located coast-to-coast across Canada in Delta and Langley, British Columbia; Atholville, New Brunswick; and Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Zenabis currently owns 3.5 million square feet of facility space that can, upon full conversion, be dedicated to cannabis production.