Pure Hemp Fibers
Zig-Zag Organic Hemp papers are made from pure, non-gmo hemp fibers sourced from organic farms.
Unbleached
Organic Hemp 1 1/4 size
Ultra-Thin - 50 Papers per booklet; 24 booklets per carton
Made from 100% renewable, pure hemp fibers. Sourced from Organic Farms
About this brand
ZIG-ZAG
We've been perfecting the art of making premium rolling papers for over 140 years. Born out of a moment of spontaneous creativity, we've since grown into the World's most renowned rolling paper brand. Discover the Zig-Zag story.