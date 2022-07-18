About this product
The amazing set of tobacco rolling papers is a must-have for people who enjoy a handmade roll. The papers are thin and made with natural flax plant fibers that ensure a clean and even burn.
Why is this product for you?
Our premium rolling cigarette papers box includes 24 booklets with 32 papers each booklet. The rolling papers have a thin glue line made of natural gum Arabic to ensure an easier and more secure roll. The cigarette papers ensure a smooth, strong, and slow burn for a better experience.
Some of the amazing features of this Rolling Paper:
Classic rolling papers by ZIG ZAG;
Color: White;
Size: 70 x 38 mm;
Each box contains 24 booklets with 32 papers each;
Compact and lightweight booklets;
Easy to carry;
Special thin natural gum Arabic line for easier rolling;
Made using natural flax plant fibers;
Strong, fine, and slow burn;
Non-toxic materials;
Does not impact the taste of your smoke;
Cool design.
Enjoy handmade cigarettes with the ZIG ZAG rolling papers!