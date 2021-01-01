About this product
100% Natural Gum Arabic
All Zig-Zag papers have a thin glue line to provide a perfect seal – every time. Derived from the sap of the African acacia tree, the natural properties of gum Arabic provide a consistent seal without impacting the taste of your smoke.
78mm x 44mm
Made using Natural Flax Plant Fibers
100% Natural Gum Arabic
24 booklets per carton, 32 papers per booklet
All Zig-Zag papers have a thin glue line to provide a perfect seal – every time. Derived from the sap of the African acacia tree, the natural properties of gum Arabic provide a consistent seal without impacting the taste of your smoke.
78mm x 44mm
Made using Natural Flax Plant Fibers
100% Natural Gum Arabic
24 booklets per carton, 32 papers per booklet
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!