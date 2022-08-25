Each pen has 200mg of pure CBD.



Ingredients:

CBD Isolate, Natural Hemp Terpenes

This product is 100% THC Free



Details:

Ziggy’s Naturals Disposable Vape Pen is a very popular disposable battery and cartridge in one unit. This beautiful vape pen has a sleek look and finish, and it is disposable! While other products on the market contain MCT oil, PG (Propylene glycol) or VG (Vegetable Glycerin), our Pens simply contain natural hemp terpenes and CBD Isolate. Each pen has 200mg of pure CBD.