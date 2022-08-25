About this product
Each pen has 200mg of pure CBD.
Ingredients:
CBD Isolate, Natural Hemp Terpenes
This product is 100% THC Free
Details:
Ziggy’s Naturals Disposable Vape Pen is a very popular disposable battery and cartridge in one unit. This beautiful vape pen has a sleek look and finish, and it is disposable! While other products on the market contain MCT oil, PG (Propylene glycol) or VG (Vegetable Glycerin), our Pens simply contain natural hemp terpenes and CBD Isolate. Each pen has 200mg of pure CBD.
About this brand
Ziggy's Naturals
Ziggy's Naturals is an LGBTQ+ owned business. We strive to give the best customer service to all of our customers! We offer supreme quality, pure, pharmaceutical grade CBD hemp oil products that are extremely consistent, resulting in the cleanest and most effective CBD experience available. We carry full spectrum Hemp products as well as pure CBD Isolate Hemp products. Head on over to our website to Discover, Indulge and Thrive on Ziggy's Naturals CBD.