About this product
900mg Herbal Tincture
30ml
Natural Flavor
Serving Size: 1ml
Servings Per Bottle: 30
Cannabidiol (CBD) per serving: 30mg
Suggested Use: Place 1 ml (approx. 20 drops) under the tongue, once or twice daily, as needed.
Ingredients: MCT Oil, Non-GMO Sunflower Lecithin, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
This product contains a value of 0.3% or less of THC.
About this brand
Ziggy's Naturals
Ziggy's Naturals is an LGBTQ+ owned business. We strive to give the best customer service to all of our customers! We offer supreme quality, pure, pharmaceutical grade CBD hemp oil products that are extremely consistent, resulting in the cleanest and most effective CBD experience available. We carry full spectrum Hemp products as well as pure CBD Isolate Hemp products. Head on over to our website to Discover, Indulge and Thrive on Ziggy's Naturals CBD.