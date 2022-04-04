About this product
900mg Salve
60ml
Ingredients:
Organic Olive Fruit Oil, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Beeswax, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, Organic Lavender Flower Oil, Organic Rosehip Seed Oil, Vitamin E, Organic Neem Seed Oil, Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Non-GMO Sunflower Lecithin, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil.
This product contains a value of 0.3% or less of THC.
Suggested Use:
Apply and massage area with salve, as often as needed. Excellent for before and after physical exercise. Store at room temperature, away from heat, light and humidity.
About this brand
Ziggy's Naturals
Ziggy's Naturals is an LGBTQ+ owned business. We strive to give the best customer service to all of our customers! We offer supreme quality, pure, pharmaceutical grade CBD hemp oil products that are extremely consistent, resulting in the cleanest and most effective CBD experience available. We carry full spectrum Hemp products as well as pure CBD Isolate Hemp products. Head on over to our website to Discover, Indulge and Thrive on Ziggy's Naturals CBD.