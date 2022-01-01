Now in its fourth year, this high profile event will take place September 26 – 28, 2019 at the world-class Montego Bay Convention Center. With over 70 speakers and 3500 attendees from over 30 countries you can be assured a plethora of knowledge, opportunity and invaluable networking connections in the global epicenter of the expanding cannabis industry.



The CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo will host industry professionals from across the Caribbean, Central and Latin America, Europe, Australia, Israel, US and Canada to discuss opportunities for investment, medical development and the legal landscape. The conference will also feature presentations and exhibitions by experts, policymakers, researchers and business people.



Keynote Speakers for 2019:

Bruce Linton (Founder Canopy Growth)

Vicente Fox (Former President of Mexico)

Steve DeAngelo (Founder Harborside Health)

Cam Battley (Chief Corporate Office Aurora Cannabis)



