Zimmer & Co. is a health and wellness distribution enterprise focused on medicinal cannabis and hemp-based CBD products. Our primary market is the Caribbean where the principals have almost 50 combined professional years encompassing sales, marketing, business development, entrepreneurship, management and customer service. The company presently has a portfolio of 140 products including 51 that have been approved for sale in Jamaica by the Ministry of Health. Zimmer & Co. is a fully licensed distribution pharmacy approved by the Ministry of Health and the Pharmacy Council of Jamaica and also holds a controlled substance license. The company is the leading distributor of CBD products and presently sells into over 450 retail outlets in Jamaica. Zimmer has been recognized for the pioneering role it has played in distribution in the industry in the Caribbean and currently sells into 5 different markets and is currently pursuing expansion into Europe and Latin America.