Logo for the brand Zion Medicinals

Zion Medicinals

Zion Medicinals Full Spectrum Hemp Healing Salve

About this product

A healing salve made with spagyric extracts of Bloodroot, Hemp, Clove, Mullien, Acerola Berry and Dragon’s Blood. Naturally rich in vitamin C, minerals, cannabinoids and skin rejuvenating oils. This is made to be an all around healing salve.

Ingredients: Spagyric extracts of Hemp, Bloodroot, Clove, Mullien, Acerola Berry and Dragon’s Blood Resin in Organic Jojoba Oil and Candelilla wax.

This product is VEGAN.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!