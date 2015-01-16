About this product
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
