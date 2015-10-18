About this product
LA Ultra effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
52% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
31% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
47% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
