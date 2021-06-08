Mojito, also known as "Mojito #1," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Blossom Trail with Limegerian. This strain produces relaxing effects that slowly turn into a gentle and cerebral body high. Mojito is a shining star when it comes to flavors and aromas, featuring bold citrus notes accompanied by floral undertones. While this strain is typically sought out for its incredible flavor profile, medical marijuana patients choose Mojito to help relieve symptoms associated with headaches, inflammation, and depression. Growers say this strain features dense, green foliage covered in burnt orange hairs. Mojito was originally bred by Swamp Boys Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.