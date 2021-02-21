About this product
About this strain
Peach Ozz effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Creative
57% of people report feeling creative
Headache
14% of people report feeling headache
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
28% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
