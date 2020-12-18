S’mores, also stylized as Smores or S’morez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pink Panther and Stardawg. S’mores is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us S’mores effects include sleepy, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose S’mores when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Bred by Virgin Seeds, S’mores features flavors like coffee, tobacco, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of S’mores typically ranges from $15-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed S’mores, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.