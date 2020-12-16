About this product
About this strain
Triangle Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
47 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!