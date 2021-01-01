About this product

Back to basics with this straight tube from Zob Glass. It's approx. 24 inches tall, and is made with 5mm. thick glass. You'll get great diffusion from this pipe due to it's diffused down stem. A three prong ice pinch will let you pack this bad boy full of ice, for chilled rips! This quality, American made pipe sits on a sturdy glass base. Like all Zobs, it comes with an 18mm. ground glass slide. Zob goes to great lengths to make sure each piece is one of a kind, so each label will most likely be different than pictured.