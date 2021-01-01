Utopia Glass
About this product
The 4 piece Hammercraft Herb Grinders are made from aircraft grade aluminum and will effortlessly grind your herbs to perfection. The perforated bottom ensures that the herb falls through when its at the right size ensuring you do not overgrind. The sifter lets through a little bit of the THC and pollen that accumulates overtime in the bottom compartment.
Specifications:
Aluminum body
Magnetic middle
Machine cut teeth
Stainless Steel sifter screen
Diameter : 1.5 Inch
