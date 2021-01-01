Loading…
Logo for the brand Utopia Glass

Utopia Glass

Hoss Glass 14 Inch Beaker Bong with Thick Base and Joint

About this product

This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case !

This Beaker is much like our traditional beaker bongs, but has been updated to to be thicker all-around including a 10mm bottom, a thick joint, and 7mm glass wall thickness. It also has an updated disc ice-catcher to make it look more streamlined and modern. This beefy beaker is super reliable, and provides a great smoking experience.

Dimensions :
Height: 14" Inches / 350mm
Joint Size: 14mm Bowl
Stem Length:5.5" Inches / 14cm
Tube Diameter:50mm
Thickness: 7mm

Includes :
(1) H163 - 7mm Thick Joint Beaker

(1) YX10 - 14 cm Diffuser Downstem with Cuts

(1) YX12P - 14mm Cone Bowl

(1) Hoss Glass Carry Case
