Logo for the brand Utopia Glass

Utopia Glass

Hoss Glass 18 Inch Beaker Bong with Thick Base and Joint and 8-Arm Perc

About this product

This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case !

Beaker with 8 Arm Tree Percolator. This Beaker is much like the classic beaker with a few updates to styling and durability.
It has been designed with a thick 10mm glass bottom, a new streamlined ice catcher, a thick joint, and an 8 Arm Tree Percolator to allow for the smoothest hits.

Dimensions :
Height: 18" Inches / 450mm
Joint Size: 14mm Bowl
Stem Length:5.5" Inches / 14cm
Tube Diameter:50mm
Thickness: 5mm
Includes :
(1) H151 - Beaker with 8 Arm Tree Perc.

(1) YX10 - 14cm Downstem

(1) YX12P - 14mm Cone Bowl

(1) YX21C - 14mm Super Thick Bowl

(1) Q005 - 14mm Quartz Banger

(1) Hoss Glass Carry Case
