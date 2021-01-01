Zoots by Ionic
2:1 CBD:THC Lemon ZootDrops - 300mg
About this product
1 capful (1/2 teaspoon) = 10mg CBD + 5mg THC
Rest. Restore. Rejuvenate your body and soul with ZootDrops 2:1 Relaxation Blend concentrated mixer, a harmonious blend of CBD and THC paired with the soothing effects of chamomile, L-Theanine from green tea, and a refreshing splash of lemon. One capful (1/2 teaspoon) holds a 10mg CBD + 5mg THC serving. Mix desired amount with your favorite sparkling water, tea or any beverage for a mellow, indica-like effect. Need some creative inspiration? Check out our ZootDrops cannabis infused cocktail recipes.
Lemon ZootDrops are sugar free, gluten free and vegan friendly.
