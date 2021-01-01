About this product

Premium Cannabis Infused Nuggets



1 Piece = 5mg THC



Harvest yourself some sour power with Tart Green Apple ZootRocks. We’ve blended our own proprietary Cypress Extract™ with orchard-fresh green apple flavor for a blissful experience that will have your lips puckering with delight. Each tart and tangy piece contains just 5mg THC, so it’s easy to control your experience—start with one, then add more to reach your desired ZootLevel.



Tart Green Apple ZootRocks are sugar free, gluten free and vegan. ZootRocks are handmade from naturally sourced ingredients and contain no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Sold in packages of twenty (100mg THC total).