Indulge your cravings with sinfully delicious ZootBites Caramel Espresso Brownies—Washington State’s best-selling baked edible! Gluten-free ZootBites are handmade with rich, premium chocolate and all natural ingredients. Each decadent brownie is blended with 10mg THC and contains just 70 calories and 3.5g fat— so you can indulge without the guilt.



ZootBites Brownies are available in packages of two (20mg THC total) and six (60mg THC total). Each brownie is individually sealed in nitrogen-flushed packaging for maximum freshness.