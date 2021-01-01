About this product

To create our newest cannabis-infused delicacy, our Zootologists found inspiration in an edible art form crafted back in their college days. While not a lot about the Kooki Dough Blondie has changed since the 1970s, we’ve put a new spin on this classic recipe by adding a very special ingredient—our proprietary Cypress Extract™ of Cannabis, meticulously crafted to exacting standards in our own Zoots kitchen. Each irresistibly scrumptious blondie comes fully baked and ready to enjoy with 10mg of Cypress THC for a delectable experience you’ll enjoy well beyond the last crumb.



ZootBites Kooki Dough Blondies come in packs of two (20mg THC total per package). Each blondie is individually sealed in nitrogen-flushed packaging for maximum freshness.