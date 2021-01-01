Zoots by Ionic
ZootBlast - 10mg
About this product
Feel the energy within. 10mg of our proprietary Cypress THC Extract™ blended with natural enhancers to deliver a clear-headed high with an energizing kick. Yerba mate and guarana provide a stimulating caffeine boost—one ZootBlast 10mg contains about as much caffeine as shot of espresso (around 70mg)—while lemon balm sustains energy and mental clarity. Just open, drink—and have a blast!
