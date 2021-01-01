About this product

Enlightenment is yours. 30mg of our proprietary Cypress THC Extract™ blended with natural enhancers to deliver a clear-headed high with an energizing kick. Yerba mate and guarana provide a stimulating caffeine boost—one bottle of ZootBlast 30mg contains about 140mg caffeine (around as much caffeine as double shot of espresso), or 45mg caffeine per 10mg THC serving—while lemon balm sustains energy and mental clarity. Go forth and seize the day!