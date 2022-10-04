WELCOME TO 106 DEGREES CO. OUR HUMBLE BEGINNINGS: 106 Degrees Co. launched in December of 2020 in Northern California. We purchased our first farm in June 2020; we have been moving forward with this journey. We grow acres of high-quality hemp plants, also known as Cannabis Sativa; they are used for our products. Once the plants are harvested, we process a percentage of our plants into ice water hash using iced water and agitation. During this process, the hemp plant releases resin from its flowers and other parts of the plant . Once the resin is collected and freeze dried, we press the resin into rosin oil with heat and pressure. Our rosin oil is solvent-less and chemical-free; this is the foundation we stand on for our products, especially for our edibles. Using the highest quality of our crop and turning it into a solvent-less chemical-free oil gives us peace of mind when releasing products. This is truly the foundation we stand on and we are happy to share with you, our process. Premium Quality: We always strive to provide high quality products to our customers. Affordable pricing: Taking care of our customers means offering affordable pricing on all our products. Introducing our New CBD Full Spectrum Relief Salve: Our Relief Salve provides many benefits. You can use it for daily stress relief, joint and muscle support, and to get a good night's sleep.