3 Brothers Smoke Shop
3 Brothers Smoke Shop
cbd-store
Recreational

3 Brothers Smoke Shop

DuluthGeorgia
508.8 miles away
3 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this cbd-store

3 Brothers Smoke Shop

Welcome to 3 Brothers Smoke Shop, your premier destination for all things smoke-related in Duluth, GA! As a beloved family-owned establishment, we take immense pride in offering a warm, welcoming atmosphere coupled with a diverse selection of high-quality smoking products and accessories. Nestled in the heart of Duluth, our shop is more than just a place to purchase smoking essentials—it's a community hub where enthusiasts gather to share their passion and expertise. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or new to the world of smoking, our knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing personalized service to ensure your satisfaction. From premium cigars and tobacco blends to cutting-edge vaping devices and trendy accessories, we curate our inventory with care to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. Additionally, we prioritize customer safety and satisfaction by adhering to strict quality standards and offering products from trusted brands. At 3 Brothers Smoke Shop, we believe in fostering connections and creating memorable experiences for our customers. Join us in celebrating the art of smoking and discover why we're the go-to destination for enthusiasts throughout Duluth and beyond. We can't wait to welcome you into our family!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
3631 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Ste 103, Duluth, GA
Call (470) 359-3987
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
11am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10:30pm
saturday
10am - 10:30pm

0 Reviews of 3 Brothers Smoke Shop

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.