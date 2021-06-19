Look no further, Alive Market offers a sustainable and farm-to-bottle approach and provides the best CBD products on the market! We offer Pickup ordering, Delivery ordering to available zip codes, and Shipping nationwide! About Us: Our Story Is Simple! Alive Market was founded by Josh and Nicole, a married couple from the east coast who moved to San Diego and became obsessed with the quality of hemp and CBD products. In 2015, Nicole and Josh moved to San Diego in pursuit of a healthy organic lifestyle. After losing more than 100-pounds combined by eating organic healthy food, having an active lifestyle, and using high quality cannabis and CBD products Nicole and Josh decided to dedicate their lives to help and educate others. In 2015 they entered the medical cannabis industry under Proposition 215 and S.B 420 operating a medical cannabis collective. During this time Josh and Nicole developed their passion and skills of working with the cannabis plant, products manufacturing, but most importantly working with the medical patients. They discovered the benefits of whole-plant hemp and cannabis products very quickly which lead them to the creation of Alive Market. How We Started Alive Market During 2017 Josh and Nicole Founded Alive Market with the idea of creating the worlds best CBD products that actually work! They designed each product with their family and friends in mind. They wanted it to be simple, pure and organic. Each ingredient in each product is beneficial to the body; no additives, no BS. Their story isn’t all about the products though, it has to do with soil. Seems kind of silly, what does Alive Market have to do with soil you may ask? EVERYTHING! High quality hemp products starts in the soil. The inputs that are put into the soil are food for the animals, bugs and microorganisms that in turn, feed the plants. By keeping the soil ALIVE, clean and free of pesticides and contaminants, Alive Market’s products are more nutrient dense and have a higher cannabinoid and terpene profile. Next time you pick up some of Alive Market’s products you can feel thankful for supporting clean agriculture. In July of 2018 Alive Market purchased their own 10-acre flagship farm located in Sage, California (Riverside County). At their own farm Josh and Nicole practice responsible, regenerative agriculture by using compost, compost teas, cover crops, companion planting, soil amendments, predatory mites and much more. Follow along with Josh and Nicole as they continue develop their farm!